The famed Liverpool café is planning a major expansion.

After the proprietor of a renowned Liverpool café put forward plans for an overhaul, big changes could be on the way.

The Watering Can, on the edges of Greenbank Park, has filed an application to expand the property by 70 square metres, allowing for improvements to the kitchen and seating space.

The walled garden seating space will be expanded as part of the design, allowing the café to better monitor social distance and accommodate wheelchairs and prams.

However, the number of individuals who can be accommodated in the Liverpool café will not rise.

A larger kitchen is planned to improve the cafe’s food offerings and create a staff room for The Watering Can’s personnel.

A larger kiosk is also in the works, and it will cater to visitors who prefer not to eat indoors.

The Watering Can stated its idea was created to minimize intrusion and interruption while also maintaining the current building’s appearance and meeting the conservation area’s regulations.

The café submitted the application in February, but it was later withdrawn.

Owner Keith Perryman said he’s spent the time since dealing with concerns about the previous app and putting up this one.

“We recognize that people are protective of their environment, which is why the plans are sensitive to their surroundings,” Mr Perryman added. We must, however, react to and mitigate business challenges.

“We took the effort to write a very clear planning proposal, which has gotten a lot of positive feedback thus far.

“I just want to reassure people that we are not seeking extra seats as part of the application, and we want to make sure that the adjustments to the walled garden’s border plantings are in keeping with native species.

“All of the information about supporting our application can be found on our website.”

“We think that with the significant amount of assistance we have gotten with this current application, we will be able to negotiate all, if not some of the,” his business partner Phil Starling said.

