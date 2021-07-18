The fact that Saul Niguez has three shirt numbers with Steven Gerrard demonstrates that he was “born for Liverpool.”

Is Saul Niguez heading to Liverpool? Perhaps it was just meant to be.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with a summer move away from Wanda Metropolitano, with a move to Anfield being prominently suggested.

And now, after noticing that Saul has worn the same squad numbers as Reds great Steven Gerrard throughout his career, one astute observer has proposed why the Spaniard was “born for Liverpool.”

Saul has worn the numbers 28, 17, and 8 for Atletico Madrid for the past nine years, just like Gerrard did during his seventeen years with the Reds.

Saul joined Atletico at the age of 14 and made his first appearance for the club in March 2012, when he was just 17 years old, wearing the number 28 shirt, exactly like the Liverpool legend did when he made his first Reds appearance as a last-minute substitute against Blackburn Rovers in November 1998.

To add to the coincidence, Saul borrowed the number 28 shirt from defender Javier Manquillo, who was on loan at Anfield during the 2014/15 season.

Saul wore number 28 for one season before switching to number 17 in 2014, a jersey previously worn by Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Martin Petrov, and Jose Antonio Reyes.

Gerrard, like Steve McManaman and Paul Ince before him, wore that shirt number in 2000. In 2001, the midfielder’s good fortune paid off when he helped Liverpool win the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup treble.

After two seasons in the number 17 jersey, Saul was given the number eight shirt in 2016. Following in the footsteps of Raul Garcia, Diego Simeone wore the number eight jersey at the Vicente Calderon during the 1994-95 season. Saul has won the LaLiga title as well as the Europa League while wearing the shirt.

Gerrard, of course, made the number ‘8′ his own at Anfield, and the name and number have become synonymous with the Reds. In his first season with the club, the talisman helped Liverpool come back from three goals down against Milan to win the Champions League in 2005.

The shirt was left empty after Gerrard left the club in 2015, until Naby Keita signed in 2018.

While it is unknown whether Saul's choice of numbers was deliberate.