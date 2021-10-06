The fact that he was a virgin appealed to the paedophile, who described himself as “sad and lonely.”

A “sexual deviant” who propositioned a 13-year-old boy online was caught out when the boy turned out to be an undercover cop.

Mathew Cowley had already been convicted of sexually abusing a student and was barred from contact with anyone under the age of 16, but that did not stop him.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that while a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was hanging over him Cowley got in touch via a chat room with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy on August 5 this year.

He said he was 29 years old and then in conversat