The ‘extreme’ Troy Williamson v Ted Cheeseman bout left Tony Bellew speechless.

After putting on the ‘fight of the year’ at the M&S Bank Arena, Tony Bellew paid tribute to Troy Williamson and Ted Cheeseman.

Williamson, a Darlington boxer, was victorious in a hard contest in Liverpool, winning the British super welterweight title.

In the tenth round, Williamson, 30, stunned Cheeseman, 26, with a stunning uppercut that required medical attention after Cheeseman exited the ring.

After a spectacular bout, the new champion postponed his celebrations to check on Cheeseman’s condition.

At ringside, Bellew was taken aback by what he’d seen, writing, “Wow!” Wow! Wow! Wow! He literally took it from the bag!! I’m hoping Ted is okay because he gave it his all!” Troy Williamson can pack a punch! There, both of them struggled to the point of exhaustion. You can only marvel and applaud…” “You may be watching the bout of the year here!” the former world champion had stated earlier. After Williamson landed the knockout punch, the referee called a halt to the fight, and Cheeseman’s corner brought in the towel.

“It was a pretty tough battle,” Williamson added. “We were well aware of how difficult it would be. In the gym, I worked my arse out.

“Tonight, I proved to everyone how tough I am.” I’ve worked my way up the ladder, and now everyone knows who Troy Williamson is.”