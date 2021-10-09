The epic Stone Roses performance at Widnes’ Spike Island is remembered.

The Stone Roses made their musical debut in 1989 with their self-titled debut album.

But it was during a memorable gig at Spike Island in Widnes that the band’s most iconic and probably defining moment occurred.

Though the concert, which drew 27,000 enthusiastic fans to the artificial island opposite the Sankey Canal on the River Mersey, is now regarded as a true milestone for the band, it occurred at the conclusion of a rocky and tumultuous path for the band.

The Stone Roses spent months looking for a new outdoor site for their 1990 show, wanting to do something different from the rock ‘n’ roll usual and mirror the 90s preoccupation with warehouse parties.

Before Gareth Evans, the band’s manager at the time, proposed Spike Island, a reclaimed toxic-waste site on the meandering river that went through Widnes town, quarries, speedway tracks, and caravan parks were all explored.

The performance was scheduled on May 27, 1990, but the band had to overcome a few obstacles first.

They hadn’t performed live in six months, and a court case loomed over their heads, so there was a good chance they wouldn’t for a while.

After splattering paint all over the FM Revolver headquarters in Wolves, the band was charged with criminal damage.

According to local tabloids, the band’s old record company, FM Revolver, was responsible for £10,000 in damages.

The band also targeted Paul Birch, the head of the record label, by splattering paint over his car, workplace, and even his girlfriend.

This was interpreted as a “revenge attack” on the label for releasing the music video for the band’s track Cinnamon Sally against the quartet’s desires.

In February 1990, all four members of the band appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates and were released on bail until March.

The band avoided jail time by pleading guilty and paying a £3,000 fine each.

The performance was marketed in newspapers across the country, including regular mentions in The Washington Newsday.

Tickets cost £13.50, but even when the band got at the Spike Island venue, they ran into problems.

