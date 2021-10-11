The Epic One vs. One Street Brawl from ‘Tokyo Revengers’ has been leaked.

Although “Tokyo Revengers” 226 will not feature Mikey, it will feature an epic confrontation between one of Black Dragon Wakasa’s founders and Rukuhara Tandai’s top dog, South Terano.

One of the sketches for a panel of “Tokyo Revengers,” allegedly produced by the creator himself, Ken Wakui, is currently available online. The clash between Brahman’s Wakasa and Rukuhara Tandai’s South Terano is depicted in the leaked sketch, which was shared on Twitter by an individual known only as Diana.

Wakasa, according to the source, has the upper hand in the fight due to his extraordinary speed and strength. South appears to throw his strong meteor punch against Wakasa in the leaked sketch, but a founding member of the Black Dragon gang appears to evade it.

It’s worth recalling that when the Rokuhara Tandai ambushed Draken in the past, South utilized the same attack. Draken dropped to the ground as soon as he caught this attack since it was so powerful.

“Sketches normally surface after 2 chap,” the insider said, without specifying which chapter the leaked sketch refers to. However, it appears that it may occur in Chapter 226.

Benkei and Wakasa saved Takeomi (who was being held down by some Rokuhara) from South Terano’s onslaught in Chapter 225. Wakasa booted Rukuhara Tandai’s top dog while Benkei defended Takeomi.

Wakasa then informs South that South Terano will be fighting him and Benkei instead of Takeomi Akashi. Mikey’s admirers will be disappointed to learn that the Kantou Manji gang’s invincible boss is completely unaware of Draken.

Some people believe he already knows Draken is dead, but he refuses to believe it. Others think Mikey has no idea what happened to his best friend, which explains his lack of action.

When Koko questioned what Kantou Manji should do, Mikey advised him to stay put and observe the situation. For the time being, Mikey wants Haruchiyo to handle the street brawl with other gangs.

It’s worth noting that the leaked sketch doesn’t specify if it’s for “Tokyo Revengers” 226 or not. As a result, readers should limit their expectations and consider this leak to be speculative at this time.

The 226th episode of “Tokyo Revengers” will premiere on Wednesday. The official manga is available through Kodansha. Meanwhile, raw scans could be available online as early as Tuesday night.