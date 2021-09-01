The End Of The Sixth Bout Is Near [Spoilers] in ‘Record Of Ragnarok’ 51.

The latest episode of the manga “Record of Ragnarok” has been released, and it features an explosive exchange of blows between two unusual warriors, as well as a number of close calls that could indicate the round’s finish is approaching quickly.

Summary of Chapter 51

The legendary demon Hajun nearly kills Buddha after penetrating through his once-impenetrable shield in “Record of Ragnarok” chapter 51, which begins off just where the last one left off. Buddha lost his left eye in the strike, but escaped definite death because Hajun’s attack appeared to have gone straight through his brain.

The audience was stunned when Buddha and Hajun started to battle at an otherworldly pace. Despite Buddha’s injuries, the fight was evenly balanced, but Hajun had the upper hand. Buddha was eventually defeated, and he had some minor injuries as a result.

The other gods, still awestruck by Hajun’s talents, began to speculate about who or what the demon is.

Hajun, according to Lord Hades, was a boogeyman-like fictional creature who once devastated half of Helheim. He also believes that Beelzebub deliberately infected a young Zerofuku with a parasite, turning him into the demon Buddha currently confronts.

After Hajun teased Buddha about how he consumed Zerofuku, the carefree deity became enraged, and his rage changed his weapon into a rocket-powered battle scythe that the other gods said could cut targets in a single blow.

This was insufficient, as Hajun used his left arm to deflect the scythe while stabbing Buddha in the stomach with his right. Buddha’s resolve, on the other hand, enabled him to fight through the anguish and impose his control over the famous demon, leaving the chapter on a cliffhanger.

Chapter 52: Release Date and Predictions

The conflict between Hajun and Buddha is expected to come to an end in the following chapter. Buddha has exhausted all other alternatives and is now fighting with his most powerful weapon. He understands that Hajun can be wounded or killed, and that all he needs to do now is land a decisive blow to win the fight.

Hajun, on the other hand, remains a formidable adversary. Because the manga is known for its unpredictable bouts, it’s still feasible that the match will conclude with Buddha’s horrific death.

Once a month, "Record of Ragnarok" is updated. On the 25th of each month, the official Japanese translation is released, and on rare occasions, the authors release two chapters instead of one.