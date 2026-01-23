The Emotional Reason Your Cat Steals Your Seat

Anyone who owns a cat knows the amusing and often frustrating habit of their pet stealing the best spot on the sofa or bed. But according to Dr. Mark West, a veterinarian popular on TikTok, there’s a touching explanation behind this seemingly quirky behavior.

More Than Just a Cozy Spot

When cats claim your spot, whether it’s your seat on the couch or your side of the bed, they’re not simply seeking a warm or comfortable spot. Dr. West clarifies that this action is a sign of affection and security. Rather than just taking over a convenient space, your cat is, in essence, choosing to be close to you—its safe place and anchor in the world.

“To your cat, that spot is not just somewhere to sit. It is your spot,” Dr. West explains. “And when they choose it, they are choosing you.” Cats are known to prioritize security over physical comfort, meaning they’ll often pick a space that smells like you, even if it’s less comfortable than other areas available.

While it’s easy to dismiss this behavior as simple stubbornness, the truth is much deeper. According to Dr. West, your cat’s actions are a subtle but powerful way of showing love and seeking comfort in your presence. The scent you leave behind in your spot reassures them that everything is okay, creating a sense of safety and home.

This heartfelt explanation has resonated with many pet owners, as seen in the responses to Dr. West’s video. Numerous cat lovers shared their own experiences in the comments, revealing similar behaviors in their own pets. One commenter shared, “He sits in my spot then moves as soon as I enter the room. My cutie patootie, I’m always like you don’t have to move for meeee.” Another cat owner posted a picture of their bed, covered in sleeping cats, saying, “They use me as their bed.” The sentiments were overwhelmingly positive, with people commenting on the deep bond they share with their feline companions.

Ultimately, Dr. West’s advice is a reminder that our cats may not say “I love you” in words, but they certainly show it in their own special way.