The emergency of Emmerdale’s Leyla inspires fans to make a sad prediction.

After tonight’s episode, Emmerdale fans have made a devastating prediction for Leyla Cavanagh.

In the long-running serial, Roxy Shahidi’s character recently found out she was pregnant with her husband Liam’s baby.

Liam, on the other hand, is still mourning his daughter Leanna, who was cruelly murdered by Meena in the ITV soap just a few weeks ago.

Leyla opted to withhold the news from Liam because she was afraid he wouldn’t be able to handle it.

During tonight’s program, however, she had an emergency, leading to fears that she would lose the baby.

She told Priya about her dilemma, and she advised her to get medical help, but a tearful Leyla said she wanted to wait since she was afraid of the doctor’s diagnosis.

“I just need one more night to cling on to the thought that I might be carrying another baby,” she explained.

Leyla had planned to give Liam an update on her condition at the end of the episode, but she opted against it because Liam was having a bad day after seeing a patient who looked like his daughter.

“It’s nothing that can’t wait,” she explained. Relax; I’ll be here if you need me.”

However, viewers of the show flocked to Twitter to express their anxiety that Leyla’s story may end tragically.

“I believe Leyla is having a miscarriage,” one person speculated. I’m hoping Liam will be able to help her now that he’s feeling better.”

“Is Leyla having a miscarriage?” said another.

“Poor Leyla, she is losing the Baby,” said a third.

“Leyla has to be checked out!” said a fourth.