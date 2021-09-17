The Echo Awards 2021 winners were honored at a magnificent ceremony.

In the year 2021, some of Merseyside's brightest and best community champions were honored.

There was no better way to celebrate our region’s pride than with a magnificent awards night at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel after a year that physically separated us but brought our communities closer together.

On the evening of September 17, 13 people and five organizations were given new titles and major prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the community.

The evening was dedicated to all of the finalists’ hard work, courage, and sacrifice, and was a worthy reward for all of those who were shortlisted.

With their humor and charm, actors Jessica Fox and Craig Phillips kept the night flowing smoothly, and everyone got to enjoy the thrilling entertainment of local band The Mersey Boys.

”We’ve been very happy, for many years, to sponsor these awards honouring the Liverpool city region and its genuinely outstanding people,” said Maria Breslin, Washington Newsday editor.

“It was fantastic to honor so many of the people that make Merseyside such a special place once again.

“Every day, we report on the bravery, compassion, and kindness displayed by individuals around the region, and I am continually amazed by the selfless men, women, and children who dedicate their lives to assisting those in need or overcoming obstacles to succeed against the odds.”

SP Energy Networks was the event’s lead sponsor this year, with The Forshaw Group as an associate sponsor. Both companies also sponsored prize categories. They assisted in the presentation of the 12 awards to the deserving recipients throughout the night, alongside the hosts and other category sponsors.

Find out who has won the Echo Awards for 2021 in the list below…

Winner: uses theatre to raise mental health awareness and offer help to people who are suffering.

Fresh Manna and Litherland High Performing Arts were the runners-up.

Winners in a tie:

Despite having cystic fibrosis, she never complains and attends local lessons to show off her incredible dancing abilities.

He was born with numerous bone and muscular abnormalities, but he doesn’t let that stop him from fundraising for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on a daily basis.

