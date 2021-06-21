The Eastenders actress shares a rare photo of herself with her two famous sisters.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Eastenders actress Lacey Turner released a rare photo of herself with her two famous sisters.

To honor her father, the 33-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram stories with Lily and Daisy Turner.

Daisy, 31, shown in a yellow sundress, is also a soap actor who played Jenny Houston in Hollyoaks until her character was murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett.

Daisy talked to the Mirror Online about what it was like growing up in a home with a well-known soap star when she and her younger sister wanted to be actors.

“All three of us do it,” she explained. Lacey and I pretended to be children. Bev, our mother, let us do it all: singing, dancing, and acting.

“When I got the call to tell I’d gotten the part, I was at home with my mother and sisters. Lacey stated that she would be there if I needed her.

“I’m sure there’s some pressure since she’s so amazing at what she does.

“She’s been doing it for years, and I’m just getting started.”

Despite Lacey’s role as Stacey Slater on the BBC show since 2004, Lily – the brunette with the black top and green skirt – has been in Eastenders.

Lily, 20, earned the role of Shenice, the daughter of Kat Slater’s friend Martine, after auditioning using her mother’s maiden name, Harvey.

Even the show’s boss at the time, Bryan Kirkwood, said that he had no idea the two were related. “I sat down and watched a tape of a very talented little girl,” he explained.

“It was only after we made our decision that I learned it was Lacey’s sister. So it was purely coincidental.”

After giving birth to her second child Trilby Fox Kay in February, Lacey is presently on maternity leave from Eastenders.