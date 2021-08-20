The Earnings of BTS Song Producer Pdogg Will Astound You.

According to a new financial report, BTS’ longtime producer and composer is the highest-paid executive in South Korea in the first half of 2021, out-earning the tycoons heading Hyundai and other corporations.

The Korea Herald said Wednesday that senior song producer Kang Hyo-won — better known as Pdogg — earned 40.07 billion won ($34.29 million) in the first half of this year, citing a regulatory filing by Hybe. He is not an executive at the company, which was previously known as Bighit Entertainment, according to the outlet.

The 37-year-old producer also received 39.9 billion won ($34.2 million) in stock options and 111 million won ($94.3 million) in other bonus payments, according to the Hybe filing.

Kang’s compensation was higher than Chung Mong-koo, the second-place finisher and honorary chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, who was paid 30.2 billion won ($26 million) for six months. This figure includes severance pay of 29.7 billion won ($25 million).

Two other Hybe executives, CEO Yoon Suk-joon and chief management director Kim Shin-gyu, were among the top five highest-paid executives in the first half of 2021.

Kim was compensated with 27.7 billion won (about $24 million), while Yoon was compensated with 23.1 billion won (approximately $20 million).

Kang has been the principal producer and co-writer of many of BTS’ popular songs, including “Fire,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Fake Love,” “Boy with Luv,” “ON,” and “Idol,” since the K-pop superstars’ debut in 2013.

According to Soompi, he was honored by the Korea Music Copyright Association last year for being the composer and lyricist with the greatest royalty revenue in the popular music category in 2019. Kang was also awarded the year’s top prize.

Pdogg worked on the audio engineering and vocal arrangement for BTS’ “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance,” though he did not produce or co-write any of the songs.

BTS’ “Butter” is the best-selling digital song in the United States so far in 2021, according to Billboard, with 841,000 downloads. While the group did not surpass Taylor Swift in overall physical album sales, they were the top-selling act in total CD album sales at the halfway point of the year, according to the site, with 573,000 copies sold.

BTS’ English-language single “Dynamite” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, making them the first South Korean act to do it, according to Philstar.

