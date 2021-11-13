The doctor told the first-time mother that “something was wrong with her kid.”

After being born with both her large and small intestines on the outside of her body, a mother said her daughter defied the odds.

Charlie Hawskett, 23, from Wallasey, and her boyfriend Luke Knight, 27, were expecting their first child, Rose Victoria Knight, on March 8.

Doctors at Arrowe Park told the couple at 12 weeks that Rose had “something wrong” with her.

The brave little girl was diagnosed with gastroschisis, an abdominal (belly) wall birth abnormality in which the baby’s intestines are found outside of the body and exit through a hole beside the belly button.

Charlie described her pregnancy as “horrific” from that point on, and she, too, was in poor health.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 23-year-old said: “I went to Arrowe Park for my scan and thought to myself, “Oh, this is so thrilling, I can’t wait,” but then they told me something was wrong.

“I was a first-time mother who was thinking to herself, “Oh my God,” and I had no idea what was going on.

“The rest of the pregnancy was a nightmare, to say the least.

“With no movement, brain scans, and heart tests, I was in and out of the hospital. I was in such bad shape, and I believe it was due to the stress.” Doctors hoped Charlie would make it to 37 weeks, but she couldn’t feel Rose moving and was brought in for an emergency C-section on January 18.

Charlie stated, ” “On January 18, I went in and said, “I can’t feel her moving, she isn’t moving at all.”

“‘Well, we’re going to have to take you down and conduct a C-section,’ the doctors explained.

“I went down and got her, and she was so tiny; she weighed only 4.6 pounds, and I didn’t get to hug her or even see her.

“They removed me right away and then brought her up, but I was on morphine and didn’t really understand what was going on.”

The first time, she claimed it was difficult to watch her kid so sick, and it was only three hours later.