The Divorce of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Could Happen ‘Early In The New Year,’ According To A Report.

According to a source, Tori Spelling’s pals believe she will file for divorce from husband Dean McDermott after the holidays.

According to an unnamed insider, Spelling, 48, and McDermott, 55, “are trying to celebrate the holidays as a family and put aside their issues,” according to Us Weekly.

Friends of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum “believe divorce can come early in the new year,” according to the insider.

Despite allegations of the couple’s rocky relationship, Spelling and McDermott were seen taking their children to Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Los Angeles during Thanksgiving weekend. Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, are the couple’s sons; Stella Doreen, 13, and Hattie Margaret, 10, are their daughters.

Fans recently observed that Spelling’s spouse was missing from her holiday Instagram photos, which included a family photo on a Christmas card that stated, “Tori and family,” and a shot of the family’s stockings.

She later clarified that when the family Christmas photo was taken, McDermott, whom she married in 2006, was filming a movie in Canada.

“They’re still working things out,” a source said of the couple to Us Weekly. “She undoubtedly puts on a show at times and has yet to reveal her plans in full.” Last week, E! News reported that Spelling had visited with her lawyers and was likely to file for divorce “very soon,” citing an unnamed person close to the actress. “The marriage is over and has been for a long time,” the source continued.

An unnamed insider told Page Six in October that Spelling’s pals were stunned that the actress and McDermott hadn’t divorced years ago. Her friends, according to the insider, were not major admirers of the actor.

Spelling seems to have cut off some people in her network, according to the same source. According to the insider, several of Spelling’s “old friends” had stopped communicating to her and enjoying girls’ nights with her.

After months of divorce rumors, the Christmas tension has surfaced. During an interview on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in June, the author of “sTORI Telling” raised eyebrows by revealing that they no longer sleep in the same bed.

McDermott was later seen without his wedding ring, which he later explained was just misplaced after a round of golf.

