The director of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ explains the new story, saying, ‘Technology Paradoxically Brought Us Closer.’

Lana Wachowski, the director of the highly anticipated film “The Matrix Resurrections,” discussed the plot of the film and how technology has confined people.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old director told Entertainment Weekly, “Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also distancing or inculcating us from each other.”

Wachowski went on to describe how technology has limited humanity and how it plays a key role in the plot of the next “Matrix” film.

Wachowski continued, “The potential of technology to capture or confine human subjective reality was a fundamental component of the new Matrix Resurrections plot.”

Wachowski also disclosed why the sci-fi action franchise’s next chapter, which centres around Neo’s character re-entering the Matrix world, is being made.

“Art is a mirror,” Wachowski explained to the publication. “The majority of people will choose to look at the surface, but there will be those, like myself, who enjoy seeing through the looking glass. For them, I made this film.” Jessica Henwick, a newcomer to the franchise, also discussed how working on “The Matrix Resurrections” differs from her previous sci-fi work, which includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The 29-year-old actress stated that the film will have a “fresh tone” and a “new appearance” when compared to prior episodes.

Furthermore, she stated that the film would contain a lot of humor, which surprised Keanu Reeves as well.

“Matrix” was one of the most “based in reality, strangely,” according to Laurence Fishburne, who played Neo’s instructor in all three films. “Within our plot, there are all of the high notions around The Matrix, but truly, there’s so much heart and humanity driving this narrative,” Fishburne remarked.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1999, while the second, “The Matrix Reloaded,” was released in 2003. The third installment, “The Matrix Revolutions,” was released the same year.

The fourth movie of the franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections,” is set to hit theaters on December 22. Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Daniel Bernhardt also star in the film.