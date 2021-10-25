The director of ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ jokes that the superhero has an advantage over Black Adam.

The director of the highly anticipated film “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” David F. Sandberg, joked that the superhero has an advantage over Black Adam.

His decision is based on what happened to his action figures at home, which is interesting.

According to Screen Rant, the two fictitious characters have yet to appear in the same film, but they may cross paths in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) at some time. With this possibility in mind, people can’t help but wonder what will happen if the two ultimately meet.

Following the Oct. 16 release of the “Black Adam” clip, a fan apparently dared to ask Sandberg about it.

In response to the fan’s question, the 40-year-old Swedish filmmaker uploaded a funny snapshot of his Black Adam and Shazam action figures on Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing, “My Black Adam action figure shattered the other day when it fell down. So it’s currently Shazam 1 Black Adam 0 in this house.” On the same day, another admirer came to Twitter to share a screenshot of the director’s tweet. “It appears that David F. Sandberg has a clear winner in between Shazam! and Black Adam,” the netizen stated in the description. On July 29, 2022, “Black Adam” will be released. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Djimon Hounsou, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

On the other hand, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is currently in post-production. On June 2, 2023, it is expected to be released in theaters. Grace Fulton, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Rachel Zegler feature in the film.

The first installment, “Shazam!” directed by Sandberg, was released in 2019.

Another fan had approached Sandberg in 2020, asking if he would like to make any changes to the film’s sequel.

In response to the fan, the director shared an Instagram Story in which he expressed his desire to improve a number of aspects of his work.

He claims that the major reason he’s “excited” to develop the sequel in the first place is to improve.

Sandberg noted, "A chance to improve on things like the action sequences, things we didn't have time to get right with the suits, some of the CGI, etc." "Every movie teaches you so much that you can't wait to produce another one and apply all you've learned." Another admirer got a screenshot of the aforementioned post and shared it on social media.