The director of ‘One Piece: Red’ reveals shocking details about the upcoming film.

“One Piece: Red,” a new film by legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda and Toei Animation, will be released in August 2022. While there are little specifics regarding the impending film, Oda has previously disclosed that the film will be directed by a former “One Piece” filmmaker. Surprisingly, the same director has now broken his silence and revealed additional information about the highly awaited anime film.

The next film will be directed by Goro Taniguchi, the director of the first “One Piece” animation, the original OVA released in 1998. Taniguchi issued a message to commemorate the film’s announcement, which was translated by insiders DarkPhoenix5656 and King Jin Woo on Twitter.

Taniguchi was the first to animate “One Piece,” however he is not affiliated with Toei Animation. The director is well recognized for his work on “Code Geass,” another popular anime series. “You don’t require my assistance. I can’t believe I was once merely tangentially associated with ‘One Piece.’ I’m not even from Toei Animation, and inviting such a person as a director would be a pain “Taniguchi remarked.

“But the fact that they ventured to speak with me in the thick of it all indicates that [series creator Eiichiro Oda]and his team wanted to add something more, to push themselves further, to see things from a different perspective. That, I believe, is what it implies “Added the director.

“The director is a means of liberating the anime ‘One Piece,’ which has woven its history to this point. It’s shaping up to be a fascinating story with the support of [screenwriter Tsutomu Kuroiwa], who developed the script, and many other staff members. Please keep an eye out for it “Taniguchi made a point.

Oda earlier stated that he was weary of drawing “ancient dudes,” implying that “One Piece: Red” might include a female protagonist. More “surprising” details are on the way, according to the mangaka.

The unveiling of “One Piece: Red” sparked a flurry of anticipation among fans. According to some fans, the film will focus on Shank, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates. Others speculate that the “female character” is Luffy’s mother.

On August 6, 2022, “One Piece: Red” will be released.