The Director of ‘Licorice Pizza’ Explains How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Father Was Selected For A Cameo Role.

After the film’s director, Paul Anderson, realized that Leonardo DiCaprio’s father, George, “looked just like” what he had in mind, the elder DiCaprio scored a fun cameo role in “Licorice Pizza.”

In the comedy-drama, which was released on Nov. 26, the 47-year-old actor’s father plays a waterbed salesman.

Anderson imagined an eccentric hippy who sells wigs as his main source of money for the part of “Mr. Jack,” a waterbed entrepreneur. After racking his brain for an actor who would fit the bill, the film director remembered George and contacted him right away for the part.

George landed a cameo role without the help of his Oscar-winning son, according to a tweet from New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan.

In an interview with the New York Times, Anderson, 51, said, “I developed a vision of a guy who operated a wig shop and sold these water beds, and I couldn’t put my finger on it.” “I kept thinking to myself, ‘Who do I know who looks like this?'” she said. “And then it hit me like a bolt of lightning: ‘Leo’s father looks just like this.’ So I followed him down and asked if he’d ever consider acting in a film. ‘Sure,’ answered [George]. I told him about the situation. ‘That sounds fantastic,’ he said. ‘Did Leo mention that I own a water bed business?’ Foggy Bottom was the name of the place “Anderson went on to say.

According to IMDb, “Licorice Pizza” is about “Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, roaming around, and navigating the perilous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.”

Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, and Bradley Cooper star in the film.

Although Leonardo and Anderson have never collaborated, they do have an unusual relationship that extends back to the “Titanic” days of the former.

In Anderson’s 1997 period comedy “Boogie Nights,” Leonardo was considered for the character of Dirk Diggler.

However, the actor took down the part of a want tobe porn star in order to star in James Cameron’s “Titanic,” which went on to become one of the greatest all-time hits.