The director of a Liverpool organisation criticizes the ‘catastrophic’ cut to Universal Credit.

A Liverpool charity director has slammed the government’s ‘catastrophic’ plans to cut Universal Credit, which has been dubbed a “act of war.”

In April 2020, a £20 weekly increase was implemented as a temporary measure to provide further security to persons receiving the in-work benefit during the coronavirus epidemic.

When the uplift is eliminated in October, over 60,000 people in Liverpool who get Universal Credit will see their benefits cut.

Lynn Lock, Chief Executive of the Liverpool-based youth employment charity I Am Moore, spoke out against the plans to The Washington Newsday.

“Universal Credit has provided a lifeline to young people as they begin to negotiate an ever-changing world of employment, through no fault of their own,” Lynn said in an interview with the Echo.

“Brexit and the epidemic have combined to create a perfect storm of soaring prices and spiraling living costs.

“Losing £20 a week from an already tight budget is disastrous, and it must be addressed immediately to avoid increased hardship, worry, and mental and physical health issues.

“Combine this with the government’s increase in National Insurance contributions for young people starting their first job, and you have a generation where aspiration and ambition are extinct.”

The Echo spoke to those who will be affected by the cut to get a better understanding of the entire impact.

“I meet hundreds of young people who have invested years of their lives and money they don’t have into an education that would earn them a profession that contributes to our society and supports themselves as hard-working individuals, they are now Universal Credit ‘customers,” said Alfie Kearns, a former Universal Credit recipient who found employment through the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

“I believe that the £20 increase in Universal Credit was a step in the right way in providing livable, reasonable, and humane cash to those in need.

“Our beautiful city and people haven’t changed, and the issues we confront haven’t either; they’re just packaged differently now, but we’ve overcome.”

