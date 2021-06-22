‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is a film about a woman who wears Prada. The Writer Reveals Andy and Nate’s Current Location, and It’s Heartbreaking

The ensemble of the Oscar-nominated film The Devil Wears Prada recently reunited to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary. Runway, a film about Andy (Anne Hathaway) who reluctantly works for the prestigious fashion magazine, was released in June 2006. Many fans have questioned where Andy and her longtime lover, Nate (Adrian Grenier), are today since the film’s release. Aline Brosh McKenna, a writer, gave a heartbreaking update on the marriage.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ stars Andy and Nate.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name, published in 2003. The film, like the novel, portrays the fashion world through Andy’s eyes. The ambitious writer goes to New York City with Nate, a chef, after graduating from Northwestern University. However, she quickly understands that landing a position as a reporter will be difficult. As a result, she accepts a position as Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) assistant.

Anne Hathaway Wasn’t the First Choice for the Lead in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Soon after Andy lands her gig at Runway, she immerses herself in the fashion world. Eventually, her newfound love for glitz and glamour threatens her relationship with Nate. Following Andy’s trip to Paris, the couple decides to part ways. However, they kept the relationship open in their final scene together.

Why Andy and Nate ‘are not together’ 15 years after ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

In June 2021, The Devil Wears Prada’s cast and crew sat down for a reunion with Entertainment Weekly. During the chat, McKenna and the movie’s director David Frankel shared their thoughts on a sequel. Although they said the studio never reached out to them about another movie, the 2006 film McKenna thinks the film had its “moment” already.

[wpcc-iframe loading=“lazy” title=”‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Oral History W/ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.