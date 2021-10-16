The design for a new hotel in Liverpool’s south end has been revealed.

Last year, Allerton Manor Golf Course received approval for a new hotel, but the planned design drew mixed reactions from the public.

However, it appears that the plans have been drastically altered, since fresh designs are now accessible on Liverpool Council’s planning portal.

According to the designs filed to the council, the lowest floors of the hotel will be made up of the ruins of Allerton Manor, the majority of which burned down decades ago.

The expansion on top of the old home, on the other hand, has undergone substantial changes in design, and its exterior is now primarily made of glass.

Green Circle, the golf club’s operators, stated in an application to the council that the decision to revise the plans was based on size, with the 31-bedroom proposal already authorized proving too small for a planned conference center.

A spa and a banqueting suite would be included in the new hotel.

“After due consideration and further financial and market opinion, it is concluded that the approved 31 guest bedroom hotel is of insufficient capacity to support the hotel conference facility and banqueting suite, and the proposed spa is of insufficient size to meet the anticipated demand for health and beauty treatments,” according to a report submitted to the council.

“By raising the number of guest rooms to 66 and providing a larger spa and banqueting suite, this new application proposal aims to deliver a more sustainable hotel plan.”

Green Circle acknowledged that the previous designs had generated “substantial negative public feedback,” and that it had taken those into account when commissioning the larger hotel’s design.

That concept, which was smaller in scale, proposed using several types of cladding throughout the building.

Some members of the public had criticized the design at the time, claiming that it did not complement the building’s original architectural style.

Others, on the other hand, claimed that the structure had been unsustainable in its current state for years and supported ideas to make it more useful.

