The departure of Xherdan Shaqiri will not be a success story for Michael Edwards, but the reality about Liverpool remains.

In recent seasons, Liverpool has become something of a master at offloading their unwanted players.

Since Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015, he and Michael Edwards have made sure the Reds have been far from pushovers in the transfer market.

Edwards has been praised by supporters for his efforts in the transfer market, from selling Christian Benteke for £32 million and bringing in a combined £21 million for Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith in the summer of 2016 to banking a club record £142 million for Philippe Coutinho.

Other notable departures include selling Mamadou Sakho for £26 million, an £8 million profit despite a drugs ban controversy and being suspended by Klopp for indiscipline, receiving £25 million for Dominic Solanke just 18 months after signing him at the end of his Chelsea contract, and moving Rhian Brewster on for £23.5 million despite having yet to play in the Premier League.

However, you can’t win them all, as Liverpool has learned the hard way so far this summer.

The Reds have previously demanded £18m-£25m for players like Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, and have refused to compromise on their asking costs despite the fact that interested teams were unwilling to fulfill their demands.

However, the financial implications of the coronavirus epidemic, the need to sell players to raise finances and free space, and previous failed attempts to sell the two all contributed to the pair being sold for £10.5 million and £12 million respectively earlier this summer.

Still, that’s a total £22.5 million for two players who cost the club only £5.1 million.

Xherdan Shaqiri, on the other hand, appears to be set to cost Liverpool money, with the Switzerland international keen to leave the club in pursuit of regular starting games.

The Reds have already put a £25 million asking price on the playmaker’s head, having recruited him for £13.5 million from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 thanks to a relegation release clause.

