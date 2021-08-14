The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed the payment date for Universal Credit for the August Bank Holiday.

This month, millions of people who receive Universal Credit may see their benefit payment date change.

The 30th of August is a Bank Holiday, which means that some payments will be moved from their usual date.

When it comes to bank holidays, there’s always a level of uncertainty because payments aren’t always made and processed in the expected timescales, according to Bristol Live.

After the ESA review, the DWP could owe 76,000 applicants £5,000 each.

Payments will continue to be made, and claimants should not go without what they are owed.

Universal credit claimants will be paid on their regular payment date in August, unless their payment date falls on the August bank holiday weekend (August 28-30).

According to the Department of Work and Pensions, if your regular payment date falls on that weekend, you should receive your money on Friday, August 27.

Claimants are paid on their normal payment date if it falls on a weekday, or the Friday prior if it falls on a weekend, in the same way they are paid on any regular, non-bank holiday weekend.

If you have any additional benefit payments due in August, the Bank Holiday could affect them as well.

Other benefit payments, however, should be made on August 27 if they were due between August 28 and August 30.