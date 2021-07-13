The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the locations of five new temporary work centres in Merseyside.

During 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will open temporary jobcentres to meet increasing demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new jobcentres will deliver services wherever they are needed across the country, increasing capacity to provide personalised face-to-face support in a COVID-secure environment and assisting more people in returning to work and progressing into new roles.

As the economy improves and social distance regulations are relaxed, the DWP will reconsider the need for these temporary jobcentres.

Due to the epidemic, the number of persons seeking unemployment benefits in Liverpool has nearly doubled since January last year, with 8.8% of Liverpool residents aged 16-64 claiming unemployment benefits in November last year, as the economic impact of the virus continues to create havoc.

“In response to the pandemic, we are examining alternatives to take on premises on a temporary basis in sections of the country,” a DWP spokesperson said.

“These would be transitory and in addition to what we already have.”

Edge Lane, L7 9NJ Duke Street, L1 5AA Innovation Park, Edge Lane, L7 9NJ Bootle, Merseyside, L20 4SU The Palatine Strand Shopping Centre WA10 1UF Gregson House, Central Street, St Helens PR8 1HE Eastbank House, Eastbank Street, Southport

Representatives for the DWP stated in their application for the Duke Street temporary centre, which was presented to Liverpool council on January 19, that “there is currently an urgent need for the Job Centre to be operational as soon as feasible.”

According to the application, the new city centre job hub could offer 81 full and part-time jobs for Liverpool residents, and it would be a public-facing location that would operate primarily by appointment.

Residents called the ECHO, concerned that the new work centre’s plans will result in the closing of the existing employment centre in St. John’s Market.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) notified the ECHO that they were “exploring options” for opening facilities on a “temporary basis” in response to the coronavirus epidemic; however, this has not yet been announced as an official jobcentre.