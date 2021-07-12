The death of ‘inspirational’ Trans campaigner Imogen Christie has left the community ‘devastated.’

Hundreds of condolences have poured in for a trans activist who was described as “wonderful” and “inspirational.”

Imogen Christie passed away last week, leaving many in the LGBTQ+ community “devastated” at the loss of such a prominent person in the Merseyside movement.

Imogen was recently named to the ECHO’s list of remarkable LGBTQ+ people who are using their Trans activism to make Merseyside a more inclusive environment.

READ MORE: Two people have been arrested following a shocking homophobic attack in the city.

They were also one of the organizers of the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDov) in Liverpool, and they made a significant contribution to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Imogen’s Facebook page, a member of the Liverpool TDoV team offered a touching tribute to her, along with a photo of the two of them and the remark “my visibility doesn’t happen once a year, it happens every day of the year.”

The message goes as follows: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that Imogen Christie, the founder and driving force behind Liverpool TDoV, has died.

“Imogen was a community activist, advocate, campaigner, and friend to many, and we know you will share our pain at her passing.

“Imogen worked diligently in the region and beyond to advance the rights of Trans and Non-Binary individuals, pushed for LGBT+ rights, and has long been a mentor and support to many.”

Hundreds of comments were written beneath the post, many of which expressed their “devastation.”

“Absolutely devastated to hear this,” Natalie Wright remarked. They were regarded as a hero by many. “May you rest in peace.”

“This news has upset and saddened me,” Claire Stevens said. Imogen was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and she had a huge impact on my life. I know a lot of people that can say the same thing. I had some fantastic chats with Imogen that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

“This is horrible news,” Charlotte Robyn added. Imogen was an inspiration since she was always thinking about others.”

Sahir House, a Liverpool-based non-profit that provides HIV care, also paid tribute to their “dearest buddy.”

They stated that Imogen’s death will leave a “huge hole in the fabric of our lives,” but that they will continue to celebrate diversity as Imogen would have wished.

The summary comes to a close.