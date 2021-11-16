The death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter has not yet been ruled a homicide, according to the district attorney.

It would be “premature” to call Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter’s death a homicide, according to Tennessee authorities. Hanna Price’s body was discovered at her house in Fentress County on Friday, prompting an investigation into her unexpected death.

According to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, an autopsy was performed, but the medical examiner’s office did not reveal a cause or manner of death. Despite the fact that Price’s boyfriend is already in custody, officials have yet to ascertain whether he had anything to do with her death.

