The death of a woman after a “amazing fight” would “light up the room.”

An “extroverted, effervescent character who loved life,” according to a friend of a lady who died after a “amazing fight” against breast cancer.

Jane Dabner, from Bebington, died of secondary breast cancer in December at the age of 58, after initially beating the disease, only to have it return years later.

Jane had volunteered with Maggie’s Centre at Clatterbridge Hospital, a support center for cancer patients and their loved ones, as a “tireless activist” for breast cancer awareness.

Jane, who raised thousands of dollars for the charity through numerous fundraising events before her death, spoke to The Washington Newsday about her bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal secondary breast cancer.

By the list of the mother of two was a truck ride to the beach and getting “arrested” on Judge Rinder.

Jane passed away in December 2020 after a “amazing fight” with friends who were unable to pay tribute or attend her funeral due to covid restrictions, leaving behind two adoring daughters and a granddaughter.

Last week, on what would have been Jane’s 59th birthday, friends and former coworkers gathered at Clatterbridge Hospital’s newly opened new centre for an event organized by Jane’s sister Ann Davies and close friends Julie and Hazel to commemorate Jane’s life, who was dedicated to raising cancer awareness while herself battling the disease.

“Jane was a great, she was so full of life, she enjoyed life,” her friend Julie Scott told The Washington Newsday.

“She was a great extrovert with a cheerful personality who could light up a room.”

“When she was diagnosed with secondary cancer, her only goal was to make a difference, so she did a lot of things for charity and raised a lot of money.”

“We both volunteered at the Maggie’s Centre in Clatterbridge, and Jane and I hosted vintage tea parties all the time.”

“We decided to do something a little unusual for her 59th birthday and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

“It was called Bubbles and Sparkles, and it was a birthday party for Jane.”

“There was a Neil Diamond tribute, champagne cocktails, and we were raised in style.”

