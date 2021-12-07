‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ and ‘The Nick Cannon Show’ will both feature Aespa.

Following a successful local debut in 2020, South Korean rookie girl group Aespa will appear on two US-based shows this month: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “The Nick Cannon Show,” as the foursome looks to increase its international appeal.

According to the official statement on Aespa’s Twitter account, the group will appear on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Tuesday.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show is recognized for its interesting conversations on politics, pop culture, entertainment, and sports, thus Aespa’s appearance on the show is likely to improve the female group’s reputation.

Previously, Noah and Dulce Sloan of the late-night talk show Noah and Dulce Sloan explored the global popularity of “Squid Game.” Sloan said on the broadcast that she has been a fan of Korean dramas since high school.

Ningning, Karina, Winter, and Giselle will also perform on Thursday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show,” where they will play their chart-topping current hit “Savage.” Aespa is the first K-pop group to appear on the aforementioned American chat show.

In October, the group’s debut mini album, “Savage,” debuted at No. 20 on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart. In the same month, “Savage” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.

The girl group’s first physical album, “Savage,” comprises six songs, including the title track, which is regarded as a trap genre tune (a sub-genre of hiphop music) with strong drum beats and noteworthy bass lines.

The “Black Mamba” singers made their American broadcast debut in October on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and became the first K-pop female group to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last month.

The only K-pop albums to appear on the New York Times’ list of “The Best Albums of 2021” are Aespa’s “Savage” and boyband NCT 127’s “Sticker.”

Aespa recently took home three trophies at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), including Stage of the Year, Best New Artist, and AAA Hot Trend Singer.

On Dec. 4, the quintet was also named New Female Artist of the Year and Best Female Group at the Melon Music Awards.