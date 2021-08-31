The CW Network Will Air A ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff About A Black, Gay Billionaire, According To Tom Swift.

A spinoff of the hit sitcom “Nancy Drew” will premiere on the CW Network soon.

After his father’s death, Tom Swift, a Black, gay billionaire, digs into the world of science fiction conspiracies and odd happenings in the new series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Swift was first seen in an episode of “Nancy Drew” in May, but shooting on the new show began in October of last year.

Tian Richards will play Tom Swift, a rich gay inventor on a mission to discover the truth about his father’s death. He abandons the luxuries of his affluent existence in order to avoid opponents who are seeking to stop him from completing his objective.

Richards told TVLine in May, “The original Tom Swift was fantastic for his period and what he represented.” “At the time, that was the face of young lads, All-American kids brimming with potential. But in 2021, things could be very different. It can take the form of someone like me, a Black man who is chocolate, queer, and all the other things we’re told aren’t normal or the status quo.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crew behind “Nancy Drew,” which includes television writer/producer Melinda Hsu Taylor, series creators Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, is collaborating on the new project.

According to Richards, “Tom Swift” will present the audience with new ideas, including concerns of identity.

“We’re going to get into a lot of different aspects of identity. We’re going to talk about Blackness — but not the kind we’re used to seeing, which is the Black elite, the one percent, the billionaires. He told TVLine, “We’re also going to talk about a queer boy’s path into being a queer man.”

“It’s not only about self-acceptance; it’s about acceptance in general, and having the community and people around you. We also don’t shy away from the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). You’ll see all of the incredible gadgets and science, so it’ll be both entertaining and educational. You want to see the action as well as the representation, and we do both,” the actor continued.

“Tom Swift” is the CW Network’s second spinoff for the 2021-22 season. “All American: Homecoming,” a spinoff of “All American,” a show based at schools catering to the African-American community, has also been picked up by the network.