The CW is developing a remake of the Korean fantasy romance drama ‘W: Two Worlds’ in the United States.

The CW is now developing a US remake of the 2016 Korean fantasy smash drama “W: Two Worlds,” and is already creating the script.

“Angel City,” according to Deadline, follows Jules, a young surgeon “whose steady life is upended when she gets lured into an alternate reality where her father’s graphic novel, and its attractive protagonist, have come to life.”

Jen Braeden, who previously wrote the 2020 comedy-drama “Love, Victor,” is writing the story.

Heather Thomason, the producer of “Siren,” joins her. Craig Plestis, executive producer of “The Masked Singer,” will direct the new series, which will be his first scripted production.

The original Korean drama told the narrative of Oh Yeon-Joo, a young female physician played by Han Hyo-Joo, who is drawn into the world of her father’s web comic, “W.” She encounters the protagonist Kang Chul, played by Lee Jong-Suk, in the parallel reality, whom she continually “saves” after her father’s plan to kill the character.

Yeon-Joo and Kang Chul fall in love while attempting to figure out how to get out of the strange position they’re in. They traverse one desperate crisis after another.

In 2016, Lee’s film “W: Two Worlds” was a certified hit, making him one of the most sought-after performers in the country.

Following ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” which was created by Daniel Dae Kim, “Angel City” is the newest Korean adaptation drama being developed in the United States, following the global hit “Squid Game.” HBO is also developing a television adaption of the Korean blockbuster “Parasite.” Braeden, Thomason, and Plestis will executive produce the project alongside Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment and Corinne Brinkerhoof and Tiffany Grant of Green Ribbon Entertainment. CBS Studio will host the studio production. MBC America will also serve as an executive producer for the show.

“No Tomorrow,” a CW drama-comedy, and CBS’ “American Gothic” were both written and produced by Brinkerhoof.

She has worked on “Jane The Virgin” and “The Good Wife,” among other shows.