The CW is developing a new TV adaptation of the popular late-90s show “Sweet Valley High.”

The CW is producing a new TV adaptation of Francine Pascal’s popular young adult book series “Sweet Valley High,” which ran from the late 1980s to the early 2000s.

The executive producers of the planned relaunch are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who previously turned the “Gossip Girl” books into a hit series for the CW network (and now for HBO Max). According to Deadline, “Gossip Girl” reboot scribe and producer Ashley Wigfield is writing the script.

From 1994 through 1997, “Sweet Valley High” aired in syndication before relocating to UPN for its fourth and final season in 1998.

The teen drama was based on the book series featuring real-life twins Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, which had 181 installments between 1983 and 2003.

“Sweet Valley is the community everyone dreams of growing up in,” according to the TVLine logline for the upcoming series. And no one exemplifies this promise more than Elizabeth Wakefield. However, when Jessica, her missing twin sister, mysteriously reappears, it reignites a long-standing feud.

“It’s up to newcomer Enid Ruiz to figure out who (or what) is pulling the strings, but will she be able to persuade the twins that putting their personal feud aside is the only way to bring Sweet Valley’s dark roots into the California sunshine?”

According to Deadline, a cinematic adaptation of the series was previously planned, and Diablo Cody was reportedly selected to write the script. In 2017, Chernin Entertainment was engaged by Paramount Pictures to co-write a movie adaptation with Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Harper Dill.

According to Deadline, while Pascal was acknowledged as the author of the 181 novels in the series, there were a number of uncredited authors, akin to the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew novel series.

The “Sweet Valley High” revival is a collaboration between CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios, two new ViacomCBS corporate siblings.

Schwartz, Savage, and Wigfield are working together for the fourth time. Wigfield previously scripted Hulu’s “Marvel’s Runaways” and “Looking For Alaska,” both of which the team co-produced. Recently, the trio reunited for HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” revival.