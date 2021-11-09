The ‘cute’ £24 frill collared jumper is a hit with New Look buyers.

New Look is recognized for its fashionable yet affordable clothing and accessories, and it frequently posts photographs of its newest fashion must-haves on social media.

A photo of a comfy mint-colored pullover has attracted the eye of the high street shop’s 2.6 million followers in its most recent post.

The knitwear is shown with a pair of trousers and a little cream handbag, and customers were quick to remark on the shot, with many praising the “lush” sweater.

It costs £26 and comes in three colors: mint, cream, and grey. The sweater has a frill collar and long sleeves with frill details at the cuffs.

“This jumper is very lovely,” one consumer said on Instagram.

“Oooh now I adore this, a lil’ bit sweet and a lil’ bit street, my kinda combo xx,” remarked another.

“Beautiful,” followed by heart emojis, was added by a third.

Some customers told their friends about the advertisement. “This jumper is lush!” one tagged a friend. “You’d enjoy this jumper!” said another, referring to a buddy. “Love this jumper,” commented another customer, tagging a friend.

The knitwear is now available for £23.99 online and is available in sizes 6 to 18.