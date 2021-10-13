The critics of Meghan Markle have been labeled racist; nevertheless, Barnes claims that racism and character are not the same.

While critics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been labeled bigots, football star John Barnes claims that the power couple has a slew of Black assailants.

Barnes discussed his book “The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism” with the Sunday Times Magazine. During the conversation, he commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s troubles.

He admitted, “I’m not a big admirer of theirs.” “I know a lot of Black individuals who aren’t.” The problem now is that if you don’t like her, people will accuse you of being a racist, even if you aren’t.” “It’s crucial to divorce the idea of racism from her nature as a human being,” he continued. The former Liverpool striker also discussed what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which provoked racism claims against the royal family. A member of the royal family, according to the duchess, inquired about the skin tone of her pregnant child.

Barnes, who was born in Jamaica and was one of England’s first Black footballers, saw nothing wrong with the inquiry. “I would expect the family to have that dialogue,” he says. People will constantly be curious about the baby’s appearance and if it will be dark.” According to him, there was no problem with the inquiry, and Black people would usually respond with, “Yeah, so what?” to such enquiries. Barnes wasn’t the only one who saw how racist Markle’s detractors were labeled. In a 2020 op-ed for The Philadelphia Inquirer, columnist Christina M. Flowers discussed the public’s reaction to the Sussexes’ decision to stand away from their royal duties.

“You may be critical of Meghan Markle without being racist.” Meghan Markle’s skin tone has nothing to do with my dislike for her. Flowers wrote, “It has to do, as someone once remarked, with the content of her character.”

When Piers Morgan reacted to Markle’s statement during her and Prince Harry’s interview with Winfrey, he was labeled a racist. The British TV presenter lost his job after saying he didn’t believe the duchess was suicidal. For defending him on “The Talk,” his pal Sharon Osbourne was also labelled racist. After the former appeared to defend her pal, Osbourne had a heated confrontation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

