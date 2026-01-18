The Crisis of Dignity in Kenya: A National Emergency

Kenya is facing a moral crisis that threatens the very fabric of its society. From extrajudicial killings to the widespread normalization of poverty, there is a growing erosion of dignity across the nation, leaving many citizens struggling to survive in a system that seems to devalue their very existence.

Dehumanization of Kenyan Lives

The recent spate of unexplained bodies being retrieved from rivers and the shocking treatment of victims of road accidents illustrate a chilling trend: the disregard for human life. This systemic devaluation of people is not only a symptom of mismanagement but also a failure of our moral compass. The tragedy of a citizen dying due to a lack of oxygen in a public hospital highlights how deeply entrenched these failures have become. It is not just a medical failure—it is a moral failure, revealing a country that has become numb to human suffering.

The situation is worsening, with poverty becoming increasingly normalized as part of the “hustle.” This dismissive attitude toward the challenges of everyday life in Kenya speaks volumes about how far the country has fallen in its respect for the inherent dignity of its people.

Healthcare, Policing, and Social Protection: A Call for Change

Healthcare has become an area of deep moral concern. The commercialization of grief in hospitals—where families are detained over unpaid bills—has tainted Kenya’s healthcare system. A truly dignified society does not let people suffer in their final moments due to financial constraints. Yet, this has become all too common. The question must be asked: what has happened to the core values that should protect the most vulnerable in society?

The police force also stands at a crossroads. In the past, the force has been used as a tool of regime protection, but this culture of “shoot first, ask questions later” must be dismantled. The sanctity of life should be central to law enforcement, and the time has come to redefine the role of the police as a service that protects and respects all citizens, not just the powerful.

Social protection schemes, such as the Inua Jamii cash transfers, have similarly failed to live up to their promises. Delays in these critical programs are not just administrative issues—they are assaults on the dignity of Kenya’s elderly population. The country must demand that these essential safety nets be effective and timely, so no citizen is left to suffer unnecessarily in their twilight years.

The lack of adequate responses to these issues calls for a national reckoning. It is clear that restoring dignity requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society. The people of Kenya must refuse to accept the status quo and demand a government that treats them with respect, provides essential services with humility, and safeguards the value of every Kenyan life, whether in the wealthier suburbs of Karen or the bustling streets of Kibera.

Ultimately, the quest to reclaim dignity will take more than just anger—it requires action. It’s time for Kenya to reevaluate its priorities and ensure that the welfare of its citizens is no longer relegated to the sidelines in favor of political convenience.