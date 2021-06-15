The crew of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ had a fantastic Season 2, so why did they only receive $106,450 in total tips?

Captain Glenn Shephard held a tip meeting at the end of Season 2 of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht and revealed that the crew made a total of $106,450 over the course of the six-week season.

This amounted to $11,830 per person, in addition to the crew’s wages. The crew appeared elated, as well as relieved, that the turbulent charter season was over. While $106,000 isn’t bad for six weeks of work, the crew of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 earned roughly $37,000 more, totaling $143,000 in tips. This amounted to around $16,000 per yachtie. In addition, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 advice are ranked second to last in the franchise’s total tips. According to Decider, the Below Deck Season 1 crew received the least amount in tips across the franchise, at $56,650. So, what went wrong?

Thanks to Covid, the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 crew hosted two one-day charters.

Covid-19 is most likely to blame for the reduced overall tip amount. When one of the passengers reported a high temperature, the second charter of the season was canceled. The passengers were taken from the boat after being tested for coronavirus. Even though they tested negative, the passenger was still experiencing symptoms, so they were unable to return to the boat and complete the charter. They politely tipped the staff a few hundred dollars each, despite the fact that they left early.

The previous charter was likewise a Covid tragedy. All of the visitors who were supposed to go on the final charter tested positive for Covid. The crew wondered whether their season was over, but Lady Michelle, the owner of the nearby vessel, decided to surprise them with a night on the sailing yacht. While the sailing yacht crew was initially apprehensive about serving their peers, the experience turned out to be a nice one. The yacht owner also gave the crew a substantial tip for one night’s work.

