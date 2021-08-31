The creators of Chase were inundated with complaints over the blind player’s queries.

On Monday night, fans lambasted the Chase executives for asking a blind player “unfair” questions.

Bradley Walsh returned to host the successful ITV quiz program, in which four contestants fight to beat a Chaser on general knowledge questions in order to win cash prizes.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Lesley, Phil, Jen, and Josh faced Chaser The Beast, Mark Labbett, in the first episode of the new series, according to Birmingham Live.

When Josh faced The Beast, however, some of the questions he was asked enraged the audience.

One question concerned the color of snooker balls, which many fans felt was unfair.

“#theChase can’t believe the blind kid got the snooker ball colors question wrong,” one wrote. It’s obvious that it’s black. What a startling thing to pose to someone who has never seen a color.”

“Seems unfair + wrong that #TheChase just asked a sight-impaired contender which color ball is furthest from the player on a snooker table #Disability #DisabilityTwitter,” another irritated viewer remarked.

“Hard to believe, but #TheChase just asked a blind man a question on snooker colored balls, visual art, and bioluminescence,” a third commented. I’m hoping it’s a random selection.”

“@itv, did you believe color questions for a Blind candidate were acceptable?” a fourth viewer inquired. #TheChase.”

“Very unfair chase for Josh -some nasty questions #thechase,” remarked a fifth.

“What is with those questions for Josh?” said a sixth. #thechase.”