The creator of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ reveals a shocking truth about the series.

Ken Wakui, the mangaka behind “Tokyo Revengers,” has revealed his final secret on how he came up with the intriguing plot.

The franchise is one among the few that has succeeded in capturing the hearts of manga and anime fans. The tale, which follows a time traveler who must join delinquent gangs in Tokyo to save the love of his life, provided fans with a unique viewpoint on gang members, camaraderie, love, and sacrifice.

Wakui was asked about the story’s inspiration in a prior interview with French publishing house Glenat Editions. “The initial premise came from my editor, who wanted to read a narrative about Yankii,” the mangaka explained.

“This piqued my interest, but I had no idea how things are now. This is how I got the notion of going back in time to describe what Yankii were like in the early 2000s, when I was one of them,” he explained.

While he did not reveal the identity of the organization with which he was associated, a Reddit post stated Wakui was once a member of the Black Emperor gang. From the costume to the gang’s logo, the post featured a snapshot that “Tokyo Revengers” could readily identify to.

Aside from being a gang member, Wakui acknowledged in an email to the French publication Le Monde that he was expelled from school for one month due to his bad behavior. In Shinjuku, Tokyo, he also worked as a host in a women’s bar.

“I wanted to talk about a moment when the furyo had style,” Wakui told the French outlet. “The old-fashioned furyo were thugs on principle and not for money, as is sometimes the case today,” he added in Atom.

Mikey and the founders of the Tokyo Manji gang believe in this “old-fashioned furyo ethic,” which connects with “Tokyo Revengers.” It’s also visible in Senju’s relations with businesses requesting protection from the Brahman gang.

The manga for “Tokyo Revengers” is serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shnen Magazine, while the animation was developed by Liden Films and premiered in April 2021. In July 2021, a live-action film based on the series was released in Japan.