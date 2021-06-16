The creator of ‘The Blacklist’ teases that ‘The End of a Story’ is on the way, but many aren’t buying it.

With only two episodes left in Season 8, the writers of The Blacklist are charged with answering a slew of unsolved issues. In “Nachalo” and “Konets,” series creator Jon Bokenkamp promises at least some explanations. Given the show’s history of red herrings, distractions, and uneven narratives, viewers are wary. Will there be a conclusion, or will everything be set up for Season 9?

Since its inception in 2013, The Blacklist has been premised on two questions: who is Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and why did he come into Elizabeth Keen’s (Megan Boone) life?

The tale returns back to the origins of those two questions in the last two episodes of Season 8, which promise to tie up loose ends in some fashion. When Liz was jailed by her own FBI task team on June 4, 2021, the episode “Godwin Page” reconnected an estranged Liz. Red, as usual, rescued her and flew her to Latvia. While doing so, she continued to plot with Townsend to assassinate Red.

By the end of the episode, Red had finally admitted something significant: he is the spy N-13. This confession, of course, put Liz at rest (somewhat). Red unveils the “epicenter” of “the blacklist” in the last seconds, assuring that all the answers she’s been looking for for the past eight years are only beyond the door.

Jon Bokenkamp, the creator of ‘The Blacklist,’ claims that answers are on the way.

The final episodes of season 8 are unlike any others, Bokenkamp told The Wrap.

"In this next episode, we'll step inside that outpost and travel down…