The creator of ‘Squid Game’ responds to LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s conclusion.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk has reacted angrily to basketball player LeBron James’ displeasure with the way Netflix’s most popular episode, “Squid Game,” concluded.

Prior to a media availability after a Lakers game against the Warriors on Oct. 13, James communicated his displeasure with the show’s conclusion to pal Anthony Davis.

“Yeah, I finished it.” Have you completed it? Have you seen it? Are you finished? I didn’t care for the finale, though. No, I realize they started with a season two, but get on the f**king plane, man, and go visit your daughter. In a video published on Twitter, James can be heard saying, “Like, what are you doing?”

Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), the main character and solitary winner of the deadly games, foregoes his intentions to go to the United States to see his daughter in favor of a mission to seek retribution on those responsible for the games.

“LeBron James is cool and can say whatever he wants,” the “Squid Game” creator said in an interview with The Guardian published Tuesday. That is something I admire. I’m grateful he finished the entire series. But I wouldn’t change anything about the finale. “That concludes my story.” “Perhaps he could make his own sequel if he has his own satisfying finale. “I’ll have a look at it and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I enjoyed your entire program except for the finish,” Hwang added.

Hwang’s answer to James’ criticism was tweeted by Sports Illustrated, to which the 36-year-old player replied, “This can’t be true right??!! He concluded with laughing emojis, “I hope not.”

Since its September 17 premiere, the nine-episode “Squid Game” has amassed 111 million views, making it Netflix’s most-watched show.

Hwang told The Guardian that the series was inspired by his family’s condition in 2009, when South Korea was devastated by the global financial crisis.

“I was in dire financial straits because my mother had retired from the company where she had worked.” I was working on a film, but we were unable to secure funding. As a result, I was unable to work for about a year. “My mother, myself, and my grandma all had to take out loans,” he told the site.