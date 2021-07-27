The creator of ‘One Piece’ surprises the French President with a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

France is a major cultural importer of Japanese pop culture, as well as a major market for anime and manga. In the previous 24 years, “One Piece,” written and illustrated by famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda, has gathered a large following. Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, is one of its supporters.

On July 24, Macron announced on Twitter that he had received a once-in-a-lifetime gift from Oda himself: a signed “One Piece” drawing.

“Passionate about One Piece, I present with you this unique drawing donated by its author,” the tweet reads in French. He also tagged Oda in the post to express his gratitude.

The colorful picture, which incorporates many “One Piece” characters, was accompanied with a snapshot of the tweet. The note Oda wrote in French for his most popular fan in France may be seen in the lower right-hand corner.

The gift is in accordance with the President’s current “Pass Culture” policy. It states that citizens under the age of 18 will receive 300 euros (about $350) to spend on “culture.” The money can be spent on music, concerts, movies, anime, or even manga by those who get it.

For those unfamiliar with “One Piece,” it is a Japanese manga series that has been serialized since July 1997 in Shueisha’s Shonen magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. Individual chapters of the manga series have been collected into 99 tankbon volumes as of June 2021.

The manga is presently on its 1020th chapter, and the anime version is on episode 985. The manga has evolved into a media property, with a long list of films made by Production I.G. and an anime series created by Toei Animation. So far, 14 animated features, one original video animation, and 13 TV specials have been released as part of the series. Several video games have also been released as part of the franchise.

Manga has more than 490 million copies in circulation in 58 countries and areas throughout the world as of July 2021.

“One Piece” is the best-selling manga series of all time, as well as the highest-grossing media franchise.