The creator of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ reveals that the show had a different ending.

When composing the ending of the hit Netflix drama “Squid Game,” author and director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he was split between two potential scenarios. He said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the season almost ended in the opposite direction.

“Squid Game,” which recently made headlines for being streamed for over 3 billion minutes, came to a close with Seong Gi-huna (Lee Jung-jae), or Player 456, refusing to fly to see his daughter. He turned around on the jet bridge in the finale and marched toward the camera, risking his life to seek vengeance on the game that had claimed the lives of over 455 competitors.

They were planning on witnessing Gi-hun board the plane to reconnect with his daughter, according to Dong-hyuk. They eventually decided to take a different route with the series.

“We kept asking ourselves if it was truly right for Gi-hun to leave and go to his family, to pursue his own happiness?” Is that the best approach for us to offer the question or the message we wanted to express through the series?” he wondered.

Dong-hyuk revealed that they opted to end the drama on a cliffhanger after much deliberation in order to make room for a possible second season. He explained, “We came to the conclusion that the question we intended to raise could not be done if he left on the plane.”

“The question we want to answer—why has the world come to where it is now?—can only be answered or proposed if Gi-hun walks backwards toward the camera. So that’s how we got to the finale’s ending,” he explained.

Dong-hyuk announced that “Squid Game” will have a second season in a separate interview with the Associated Press.

He told the journalists, “I almost feel like you leave us with no choice.” “For a second season, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much affection.” Netflix now has the first season of “Squid Game” accessible to watch.