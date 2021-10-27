The CQC has chastised city hospital leaders for deadly A&E failings, calling them “out of touch.”

In a damning inspection report concentrating on dangers to patients un A&E, the board of the city’s primary emergency hospitals was slammed as “out of touch,” “inexperienced,” and having “little insight.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessed the leadership of the NHS trust that runs both the Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Aintree Hospital as ‘inadequate,’ and the overall performance as’requires improvement.’

Frontline personnel were praised for their compassion and dedication under duress, however the CQC discovered that patients were being put at danger due to faulty processes and inconsistent leadership.

The inspection took place between June 29 and July 26 this year, and was quickly followed by Steve Warburton’s resignation, who indicated that it was the “appropriate time for this transition to happen for me personally and for the Trust.”

Despite the fact that the report was only released today, the CQC was so concerned about concerns in both emergency departments that it requested the trust to make immediate changes in July.

Since the inspection, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has engaged a new medical director and chief nurse, as well as Sir David Dalton, who took over as interim CEO from Mr Warburton.

Long wait times and insufficient monitoring in A&E were putting patients at risk of damage, according to the entire report.

In a study of 11 patients who went to A&E with suspected sepsis, nine had delays of two to nine and a half hours before obtaining medications.

Services did not always ensure that employees were qualified for their jobs.

Senior leaders lacked the essential expertise, knowledge, and capacity to lead, and some had inadequate understanding of the magnitude of the trust’s difficulties.

With concerns about readiness for the March 2022 handover, preparations for the move to the new Royal Liverpool Hospital building lacked “pace, urgency, and grip.”

“When we investigated services at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, we were concerned that the trust’s leadership team had a lack of control of what was happening on the frontline,” said Ted Baker, the CQC’s chief inspector of hospitals.

“There were severe challenges with patient access and flow through the emergency department, which hampered staff’s ability to do their jobs.”

