The court granted Parvati Shallow’s request for a restraining order against John Fincher.

Parvati Shallow’s appeal for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband John Fincher was reportedly approved by a Los Angeles court. The court granted her request Tuesday, a week after the “Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites” winner filed for divorce from Fincher, citing irreconcilable differences.

Shallow had asked the court to order Fincher to stay 100 yards away from her, her home, business, vehicle, and their 3-year-old daughter Ama, according to court documents acquired by ET. She also demanded that Fincher take anger management classes and refrain from harassing, attacking, striking, threatening, or assaulting her in any way.

Fincher must now vacate their home and stay at least 100 yards away from Shallow and Ama, according to the restraining order. He is also barred from seeing their daughter. Shallow’s request to be forced to attend anger management classes was denied by the judge.

Shallow published a snapshot of herself with her support group on Instagram on Monday and spoke up about her life after her divorce. “Right now, I’m going through a pretty difficult moment. In times of extreme difficulty, I’ve learnt to calm down and take things one step at a time,” she wrote in the description of her Instagram image.

“Right now, my priority is to build a fearless, loving, and secure space for myself and my daughter so that I can show up with calm presence, heart strength, and resilience as we walk through this difficult time,” she continued.

Shallow and Fincher married in July 2017, and their daughter Ama was born in July 2018. Shallow competed on “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020, a full decade after she finished second in “Survivor: Heroes vs Villains.”

She talked about her experience re-entering the game and how parenthood had impacted her tactics in an interview with ET at the time.

She told the source, “I’ve changed a lot from 10 years ago, and being a mom has been the biggest transformation of my life.”

“Coming back out there, there was a vulnerability in me that I hadn’t felt before. She said, “There was an overwhelming emotionality.”