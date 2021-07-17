‘The Conversation’s’ Elaine Welteroth Speaks Out After Her Consoling Audio Is Leaked Sharon Osbourne is a well-known television personality.

Elaine Welteroth has spoken out after recordings of her consoling former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne after the latter’s heated altercation with Sheryl Underwood was leaked.

After her dramatic on-air encounter with Underwood on March 10, Welteroth told a tearful Osbourne, “I know you’re not racist.” The Daily Mail aired an audio recording of Welteroth telling a sobbing Osbourne, “I know you’re not racist.” During the broadcast, Osbourne supported his pal Piers Morgan after his inflammatory remarks regarding Meghan Markle.

Welteroth alleged in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that their conversation was filmed without her permission.

“I thought we’d put an end to the terrible, public chapter of the March 10th show controversy. Today, however, I learnt that my private statements to a then-colleague (the most senior level co-host on The Talk) made seconds after the incident were filmed —without my approval or knowledge—and released with the media,” Welteroth added.

She stated that her remarks were consistent with what she had previously spoken on camera, and that “nothing has changed.” Welteroth went on to say that she did not call Osbourne a racist, and that they were not surprised by how the episode played out. She did, however, give her side of the story about the leaked recording since she believed it being exploited against her.

“To clear the air, it wasn’t a hot mic—I was illegally recorded without my consent. And I never made a complaint to Human Resources about Sharon Osbourne or anyone else,” she said. “However, I am disappointed that my charity has been taken out of context and weaponized in an attempt to relieve someone else of responsibility for their actions.”

She closed her message by expressing her joy for the talk program, which recently welcomed new co-host Jerry O’Connell, who debuted on Wednesday’s broadcast.

“It was an honor to be invited to join The Talk and contribute to important and interesting discussions. I’m very looking forward to the next chapter with our new co-host Jerry O’Connell, and I’m glad for the fresh perspective he’ll bring to the show,” she said.

Meanwhile, an unnamed source informed Page Six that the leaked video came from Osbourne’s camp, and that it was released on purpose around the time O’Connell joined the show.

The insider told Page Six, “This is her vengeance against the program.” She’s “most likely been saving [the audio]until this time.” It’s no accident that it was released on the same day that Jerry O’Connell was revealed as the new host of the show. Brief News from Washington Newsday.