The controversial Evelyn scene on Coronation Street has resulted in Ofcom complaints.

Hundreds of viewers slammed Coronation Street after a scene involving Evelyn Plummer.

The long-running series is still grappling with the consequences from Evelyn’s great-granddaughter Hope’s fatal fire, which resulted in Alina Pop’s miscarriage.

According to Birmingham Live, the Maureen Lipman persona informed Tyrone that his 11-year-old daughter should get “professional help,” prompting viewers to protest to Ofcom.

On an episode of the popular ITV drama that aired on August 16, Evelyn suggested Hope go to “play therapy.”

Viewers were outraged by the notion that an 11-year-old needed counselling.

Fans of Coronation Street filed 275 complaints with the broadcasting authority Ofcom.

It isn’t the first time that Coronation Street has been the subject of criticism.

After a storyline in which Seb died as a result of a vicious attack, the serial got over 100 complaints.

For being a goth, Corey and his goons killed Seb, leaving Nina severely battered and in the hospital.

This week, it was revealed that Seb will return to the cobbles as Nina begins to recall the events of the night of the attack.