‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is a horror film directed by Stephen King. — Changes Made to the Original Story

One of the most terrifying aspects of the Conjuring films is that they are based on genuine events. They’re true, at least if Ed and Lorraine Warren are to be believed. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a true story that the Warrens were involved in. Director Michael Chaves, on the other hand, revealed where the horror film took some artistic license.

[Warning: This page contains The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It spoilers.]

Chaves discussed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It with Zoom. Here are a few examples of events that did not occur as depicted in the film.

The murder in ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ happened differently than it is shown in ‘The Conjuring.’

Arne Johnson (Rauiri O’Connor) stabbed his landlord to death (Ronnie Gene Blevins). The Warrens wanted to establish that Johnson was possessed by a demon at the time of the murder. Only Johnson, his fiancee Debbie Glatzel (Sarah Catherine Hook), and the victim are there during the murder scene in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Chaves remarked, “We had a lot of debates on how to effectively convey that moment.” “How are we going to stick to it? How can we maintain our respect for the victim? There were things in there, and there were a lot of witnesses to it. Many individuals who knew both sides claimed it was something supernatural. The way they described it, it sounded like a supernatural event in and of itself. Because there are so many people there, things have become more complicated. It was one of those endlessly dull creative decisions when you think to yourself, “I guess it’ll just be easier to do it this way.”

The Glatzels were targeted by Satanists at a different place.

The Warrens learn a Satanist has targeted the Glatzels for possession at their house in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. According to Chaves, the Glatzels visited a Satanic locale in real life.