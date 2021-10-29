The Concert Film ‘Monsta X: The Dreaming’ Will Be Shown In 70 Countries.

Monsta X, a K-pop boy band, has announced that their debut film, “Monsta X: The Dreaming,” will be released in 70 countries in December.

The film chronicles the story of the six-member boy band from their formation on the reality show “No Mercy” in 2015 through the release of their biggest hits. The film will also feature never-before-seen video of the group’s promotional activities in the United States, as well as unique concert performances and fresh interviews with each member, according to Starship Entertainment, the group’s management label.

According to Rolling Stone’s exclusive source, the film “will strike a chord with ardent Monsta X supporters collectively known as “Monbebe” because it provides “a more intimate look into Monsta X’s hard journey over the past six years.”

The film will showcase “high energy” performances of the band’s classics, as well as “personal anecdotes” from members Minhyuk, Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M about their time in the United States, according to Rolling Stones.

On December 8, the film will be released in CGV theaters (multisensory/4DX) in South Korea, and on December 9, it will be released worldwide.

Oh Yoon-Dong, the director of “Blackpink: The Movie,” a massively successful film starring popular girl group Blackpink, also directed Monsta X’s first concert film.

Monsta X will also release “The Dreaming,” their second English-language album, on December 10. This is the follow-up to “All About Luv,” their first English-language album, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in February 2020.

Monsta X will release their comeback mini album “No Limit” on Nov. 19 ahead of the release of their performance film and second English-language album.

Monsta X is also on the bill for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, which will take place in December.

The band will play at four locations on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, starting in Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16, and Miami on December 19.

Monsta X will play at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for the third time, following their appearances in 2018 and 2019. Following his military enlistment in July, Shownu, 29, will not be performing with the group this year.