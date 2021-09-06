The Commissioner of Merseyside Police expresses his support for a “pet abduction law.”

The Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner is in favor of the government’s intention to make pet theft a crime.

Emily Spurrell, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, has taken to Twitter to express her views on the new “pet abduction law.”

Dog theft is currently classified as a “loss of an owner’s property” rather than a distinct offense.

The ‘pet abduction law,’ on the other hand, tries to recognize the emotional suffering associated with this crime, while also acknowledging that the majority of people do not consider their pets to be their ‘property.’

The proposal came as a result of a recommendation from the Pet Theft Taskforce, a group formed in May to address the rise in incidents during lockdown.

To help inform its recommendations, the Taskforce has evaluated evidence from academics, animal welfare organizations, campaign groups, enforcement agencies, and industry professionals since its inception.

“As a dog owner myself, and after spoken with many others, I appreciate the implementation of a new ‘pet abduction’ law,” Emily stated on.

“We are a nation of animal lovers, as evidenced by the findings of a recent poll conducted by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, and we do not regard our cherished companions as merely ‘property.’”

According to the Taskforce’s report, dogs were involved in seven out of ten incidences of animal theft reported to the police, with evidence indicating that over 2,000 dog thefts were reported to the police in 2020.

During the lockdown, the price of some breeds climbed by 89%, potentially making dog theft more tempting to criminals wanting to benefit on the surge in public interest in pet ownership.

The following are some of the concerns that the Pet Theft Taskforce intends to address:

Pet theft is now classified as a loss of property for the owner, although the Taskforce recognizes that this classification does not accurately reflect the gravity of the crime.

Instead, the new offense would prioritize the welfare of our pets as sentient creatures, recognizing both the animal’s and its owner’s emotional anguish.

According to the Taskforce, there is a scarcity of credible data on pet theft, therefore better recording and data gathering about these crimes would help to establish a stronger evidence base about the problem.

Support will be provided for new requirements such as registering more information and having a single point of access to microchipping databases. “The summary has come to an end.”