The color of ‘stunning’ stunned George at Asda consumers. Top price: £12.50

After seeing a “beautiful” £12.50 blouse online, George at Asda consumers were enthralled.

Supermarkets that are inexpensive Asda’s in-house brand has amassed a sizable social media following, with over 663k Instagram followers.

George uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest goods and merchandise they can anticipate to find in stores.

A recent Instagram post also sparked interest among buyers.

Plus size content creator Jodie of @bigprettyme1 wore the retailer’s £12.50 pink shirred smock blouse in a photo published by George at Asda.

“That feeling when you step out in the top you’ve been longing to show off to everyone…,” George captioned the photo. Look now at @bigprettyme1”.

More than 1,200 people liked the post. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like this outfit,” Vicky added.

“Beautiful top on a beautiful lady,” Kerry said.

“Loving Asda displaying fat girls / yesss,” Tracey said.

“This color is gorgeous on you,” Colette said.

“Wow, beautiful,” Dawn exclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning,” observed another shopper.

Lauren commented, “That’s great,” to a friend’s post.