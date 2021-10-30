The clubs in Liverpool have been boycotted as a result of the spiking events.

Following a recent string of spiking occurrences, many people boycotted Liverpool’s clubs this week.

Many Liverpool clubs were devoid of patrons on Tuesday as a show of unity.

Several reported spiking cases have occurred in Liverpool in recent weeks, with some persons claiming to have been spiked by injection.

In response to’spiking’ concerns, bars and nightclubs have implemented new precautions.

“These new examples of spiking by injection are dreadful,” university student Faye Thompson said. “It feels like it is occurring everywhere now, and we shouldn’t have to feel this terrified to go out.”

Students throughout the country banded together through the ‘Night In’ campaign in reaction to experiences like Faye’s.

Not On My Campus UK, a student-run national organization, stated: “The boycotts are intended to help raise awareness of spiking as a national concern. We’d like to see continued dialogue between clubs and local nightlife groups, particularly in terms of ensuring that bartenders receive thorough active bystander training.” Baa Bar decided to close on Tuesday night to support the boycotters who gave up partying in favor of pyjamas in order to demand change.

The University of Liverpool Athletic Union is another organization working to protect the safety of nightclubs.

JSM Bar and Leisure, a Liverpool bar and club, was approached by Ohio Orumen, Union President, and George Colcomb, Union Vice President.

The company owns 35 clubs in Liverpool, including McCooley’s, LEVEL Nightclub, and SOHO, and their collaboration intends to address the preventative steps that should be implemented to improve safety.

As a result, JSM security personnel are conducting more extensive entry searches, and cup covers are being investigated, before long-term measures, such as drug policy education and medical protocol, can hopefully be implemented in the future.

George and Ohio said: “Until hell freezes over, we won’t stop campaigning for student safety. Then we’ll resume our battle on the ice.” Following the boycott’s success, the movement intends to hold more until everyone believes enough is being done to secure nighttime safety.